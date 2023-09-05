Here’s what ensued between Delay and Sandra Ababio when they met in a bathroom

Deloris Frimpong Manso (Delay)

Actress Sandra Ababio has hailed Deloris Frimpong Manso (Delay), disclosing that a chance encounter with the showbiz personality some years ago had a significant impact on her life.

At the time, Sandra Ababio, a mother of a two-year-old daughter, had a job at XFM and some movie scripts from Nigeria but was not as successful and popular as she wished. This was also the period when she discovered that the man she married was married to another woman and had five children.



Regardless, she was determined to make it in life and an encounter with Delay appeared to be her trump card.



“I met you at the bathroom of Palace Chinese Restaurant,” Sandra Ababio recalled on The Delay Show, indicating how excited she was when their paths crossed and the warm manner in which Delay interacted with her.



Acknowledging that it was the turning point in her life, Sandra recalled the interaction she had with Delay.



“You told me you were shooting the Afia Schwarzenegger TV series; I expressed interest and you asked me to come. I think you gave me your number,” she said, describing the moment as “the happiest day of my life.”



She continued: “I had met a superstar. You made me come on set and from there, I experienced greatness. After shooting the Afia Schwarzenegger series, we went to shoot some TV commercials. And that was when I met LilWin.”

According to Sandra who is now famous for her movie roles, Delay and actor Kwadwo Nkansah LilWin have been very instrumental in her life. She remarked on The Delay Show monitored by GhanaWeb, that Delay and LilWin have made a significant impact on her life.



“The two major people in my life who have made a difference are you and Kwadwo,” she said.



In response, Delay said: "I’m happy to be part of your success story."







Click here to start the nomination process for the 2023 GhanaWeb Excellence Awards



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.

You can also watch some of our programmes below.











BB