Here's what ensued between KiDi and Cina Soul at 3Music Awards

Among the performances that stunned patrons and viewers of the 3Music Music Awards ’22 was KiDi and Cina Soul’s.



Rumoured to be in an amorous relationship, the two singers, looking elegant on the night, performed together amidst cheers from a section of the audience.



Prior to this, Akwaboah Jnr had performed his monster hit song ‘Obiaa’ with Cina Soul. The former exited the stage, leaving the latter who was joined by Camidoh for a performance of ‘Sugarcane’. Cina Soul did not sing with Camidoh; she rather danced to complement the performance.



As scripted by the organisers, Camidoh made way for Kelvyn Boy who also performed ‘Down Flat’ with Cina Soul still exhibiting some dance moves. Afterwards, she performed ‘Feelings’ which features KiDi.

The Lynx Entertainment act was then introduced on stage as he performed hit songs including ‘Touch It’ and Mom Babe. The duo danced during the performance, arousing cheers from the audience. Also on stage were dancers whose formation dance moves spiced up the performance of the two musicians.



The 5th edition of the 3Music Awards was held at the Grand Arena of the Accra International Conference Centre, Saturday, March 26, 2022.



KiDi retained the crown as he won the Artiste of the Year for the second consecutive time.







