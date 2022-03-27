3
Menu
Entertainment

Here's what ensued between KiDi and Cina Soul at 3Music Awards

Kidi Cina 3music Cina Soul dancing with KiDi

Sun, 27 Mar 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

3Music Awards '22 held

KiDi performs with Cina Soul

KiDi wins Artiste of the Year award

Among the performances that stunned patrons and viewers of the 3Music Music Awards ’22 was KiDi and Cina Soul’s.

Rumoured to be in an amorous relationship, the two singers, looking elegant on the night, performed together amidst cheers from a section of the audience.

Prior to this, Akwaboah Jnr had performed his monster hit song ‘Obiaa’ with Cina Soul. The former exited the stage, leaving the latter who was joined by Camidoh for a performance of ‘Sugarcane’. Cina Soul did not sing with Camidoh; she rather danced to complement the performance.

As scripted by the organisers, Camidoh made way for Kelvyn Boy who also performed ‘Down Flat’ with Cina Soul still exhibiting some dance moves. Afterwards, she performed ‘Feelings’ which features KiDi.

The Lynx Entertainment act was then introduced on stage as he performed hit songs including ‘Touch It’ and Mom Babe. The duo danced during the performance, arousing cheers from the audience. Also on stage were dancers whose formation dance moves spiced up the performance of the two musicians.

The 5th edition of the 3Music Awards was held at the Grand Arena of the Accra International Conference Centre, Saturday, March 26, 2022.

KiDi retained the crown as he won the Artiste of the Year for the second consecutive time.



Watch this week's episode of Bloggers' Forum below.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
NPP Youth Organizer suspended for attacking Akufo-Addo
Odoi, Afena-Gyan, others perform initiation dance
Video of Akufo-Addo abolishing purchase of V8 cars for government officials in 2017 surfaces
How Otto Addo convinced Jose Mourinho on the use of Felix Afena-Gyan
How a doctor sacrificed his dreams to start all over because of love
Thomas Partey meets his look-alike
Arthur K explains how he was chased out 6 months to his graduation at UGMS
You don’t understand football – Otto Addo tells journalist
What a talent – BBC’s John Bennet praises Mohammed Kudus for performance against Nigeria
How Black Stars players were rated against the Super Eagles