Here’s what ensued between Nigel Gaisie and Nana Agradaa at Schwarzenegger’s event

An event to commemorate one week of the passing of Afia Schwarzenegger’s father was pregnant with activities as many celebrities thronged the venue to commiserate with the comedienne.



The exchange of pleasantries, display of wealth, dance moves, formed part of the activities that punctuated the ceremony which came off at De Temple Petroleum, Achimota, Wednesday, with Nigel Gaisie and Nana Agradaa stealing the spotlight.



Nana Agradaa, the priestess who now prides herself in being a born-again Christian, and Nigel Gaisie, founder and leader of the Prophetic Hill Chapel, were spotted on the dancefloor as they danced to Daddy Lumba’s ‘Akwanoma’. Prior to this, he had given Agradaa a hug upon his arrival.

After dancing to the song, Agradaa led the preacher to Afia Schwarzenegger for some words of consolation to be said to the bereaved.



Although Afia Schwarzenegger has, in the last couple of months, not seen eye to eye with Prophet Nigel Gaisie, the ceremony served as a ground to bury the hatchet and solidify their relationship.



Nigel Gaisie’s first reaction was a hug after which he put his arm on the shoulders of Afia Schwarzenegger and engaged her in a conversation.



Early this year, the two reconciled. While delivering a sermon at a church service, the prophet said Afia Schwarzenegger placed a call to him.



“Afia Schwarzenegger called me. Afia, I’ve taken your advice. Me too, this year, I’m advising you; don’t attack any man of God. Don’t attack any leader in the country, don’t attack any Ghanaian. We are one people, yet we cannot all be one. Let’s appreciate our differences and let’s push the nation Ghana. God bless you”, he said.

Augustine Adjei, 83, died on January 17, 2022, after battling with illness for months. Afia Schwarzenegger announced the passing of her father on Instagram with a photo that captured both.



Prior to his demise, the celebrity had asked her fans to pray for her father who had been admitted to the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital.



