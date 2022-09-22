Here's what happened when P-Square stormed UK for an event

A reconciliation after their much-publicized break-up in 2017 birthed a reunion tour abroad and considering that their fans had not seen them perform together for the past five years, anticipations of their UK fans were high for their comeback concert scheduled for September 21, 2022, at the Royal Albert Hall.

Peter & Paul Okoye of P-Square were a delight to watch as they put up an eclectic performance, wowing patrons who had thronged the venue for the sold-out show. With fascinating stagecraft that accompanied their catalogues ‘Do me’, ‘Alingo’, ‘Personally’, ‘Fall in love’, ‘Roll it’, ‘E no easy’, ‘No one like you’ among others, the duo thrilled patrons who cheered them up and sang along.



The Nigerian music duo reconciled in November 2021 after their separation which some say was due to irreconcilable differences. Paul Okoye, popularly known as Rudeboy, had explained in an interview that family-related issues caused the rift between him and his brother.



“I kept silent. I never said anything. I never said anything, because I knew what the problem was. It was a family issue, and it turned out that P-Square had to pay for it. P-Square was just the sacrifice.”



“It was a family issue, it had nothing to do with music. And because I respect family so much, I owe nobody any explanation,” he said to the interviewer, Joey Akan, in June 2022.

