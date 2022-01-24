Here’s what is hindering the Ghana Actors’ Guild from helping veterans

Veteran actors Psalm Adjeteyfio and Adwoa Pee have lamented poor living conditions on social media

Welfare, Insurance packages for Actors’ Guild members on hold

Veteran actors lament financial, health problems



Ghana Actors’ Guild speaks on ailing health conditions of veteran actors



A spokesperson for the Ghana Actors’ Guild (GAG), Ken Fiati, has explained that his outfit is currently battling a situation that is making it difficult to operate.



He said prevalent among the factors inhibiting the progress of the Guild is a court case that sprung up in the midst of their elections.



One can recall that sometime in November 2018, veteran actor Abeiku Sagoe asked the court to put a hold on the Ghana Actors Guild’s elections because he claimed that the process was not democratic.

But Mr. Fiati, who also doubles as the Head of the Technical Committee of Actors’ Guild said the three-year legal tussle had affected its operations and its inability to cushion veteran actors.r



According to him, the organization had planned to put in place some measures to improve the welfare of members, but the court case has hindered their motive.



Touching on the worsening conditions and welfare of some old and veteran actors in recent times, he said;



“With these ongoing court issues, we have to be circumspect in our operations as a Guild. We had some plans to review the subscription and put in place some welfare and insurance packages for members but the court case has made it difficult to implement. For us as a Guild, we find it very troubling and worrying but I think it deserves some attention so that we can solve it once and for all. Our administration tried working out some form of insurance policy for our actors and we are still exploring that option,” He stated in an interview with GNA.