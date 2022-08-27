1
Here's why King Promise is UK High Commissioner's favourite musician

King Promise Kkk.png King Promise

Sat, 27 Aug 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Harriet Thompson, the British High Commissioner to Ghana, has named hiplife musician King Promise as her favourite Ghanaian artiste.

This is because the High Commissioner shares the same birthday with the musician, whose real name is Gregory Bortey Newman.

She also indicated that aside from King Promise sharing the same birthday with her, she also has a great love for Ghanaian music.

Speaking in an interview with JoyNews, Harriet Thompson indicated that she enjoys the music of “Sarkodie, Stonebwoy, Gyakie, all of them. I have to say King Promise (is a favourite) because I recently discovered that he is my birthday twin.

“I really enjoy the arts, the fashion, it’s just so rich and energising…I am terrible at words and names, but I am enjoying it.”

The High Commissioner further noted that since she arrived in Ghana, she has not shied away from engaging in some local activities which seek to push the arts and entertainment.

She cited an instance where she recently joined the Ga people in the Greater Accra Region to celebrate the Homowo festival.

