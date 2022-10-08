Heroes of Africa show moved to Thanksgiving weekend

The event is expected to be an annual event

Source: Kofi Ansah, Contributor

The much-anticipated Heroes of Africa show that seeks to award and promote Ghanaian and African artistes to the rest of world is now scheduled for 27th November in Ohio and will be launched in New Jersey on 29th October 2022.

The maiden edition will feature legendary hi-life musician Dada KD, Asie ho hit maker Natty Borax, Korley Worko sensation King Jerrry, award-winning vocalist Akwaboah and Inspirational singer Fameye.



Information reaching us has it that Abofrem Area foundation who are the organizers of the event had to push the event forward to coincide with the Thanksgiving celebrations in November as they launch the event in October and get ample time for promotion.



The selection of these artistes is a mix of old and new crop of artistes from Ghana that is expected to entertain both the young and new generation in the USA.

It is also believed that some artistes from the continent namely Nigeria, South Africa and some of the Francophone countries will be featured on the bill.



