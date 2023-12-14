Hezron receives Muslim name ‘Alhaji Nasir' during visit to National Chief Imam with Goodies

Hezron seated beside the National Chief Imam

Jamaican artiste Hezron who recently traced his roots to Ghana and was given the local name ‘Kwame Bonsu’ by the Asantehene, has paid a courtesy call on the National Chief Imam, Sheikh Dr. Osman Nuhu Sharubutu at his residence in Fadama, Accra.

Accompanied by his team including Isaac Abeidu-Aidoo, the CEO of Goodies Music; Cynthia Raymond and Castro, the musician said his visit to the National Chief Imam on December 13, 2023, was informed by his admiration for the Islamic clergy.



Hezron said, “The purpose of meeting the Chief Imam is to show my utmost respect because I admire him from afar for the remarkable work he has been doing. I closely follow his endeavors.”



He continued, “What touched my heart the most was when the Chief Imam visited Christ the King Church to worship with them. I observed that the Chief Imam is a righteous man, a man of peace, and a man of unity. Such individuals are rare to find. Therefore, I came to him seeking prayers.”



Hezron received his blessings from the Chief Imam. Additionally, the Chief Imam graciously bestowed upon Hezron a Muslim name—Alhaji Nasir, signifying ‘the Giver’, a granter of victory, a helper, protector, supporter, and a maker of triumphs.



As a gesture of gratitude, Hezron presented some items to the Chief Imam.

In November, Hezron embarked on a meaningful journey to explore his ancestral roots in Ghana, particularly within the Ashanti kingdom. As part of his itinerary, he paid a courtesy visit to the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, during the Akwasidae festival.



During this encounter, he expressed his desire to be recognized as a native son and respectfully appealed to the Asantehene for the status of a cherished member of the community. He requested the honor of receiving a local name from the Asantehene, and in response, he was bestowed with the name 'Kwame Bonsu'.



Hezron who is in Ghana until January 2024, has a packed schedule being facilitated by Goodies Music, Lynnex Ventures, 3G Media Group, and Gorjiors International.



He is set to grace the stage at prominent events during his stay in Ghana. Among the highly anticipated performances, he is scheduled to perform at Stonebwoy’s BHIM Concert on 22nd December at the Accra Sports Stadium, Kojo Antwi's event on December 24, Okyeame Kwame's Hiplife Party on December 25, and Westside Carnival in Takoradi on December 26, 2023.

















BB