High Court orders Sarkodie to appear in court

An Accra High Court has summoned Ghanaian rapper, Micheal Owusu Addo popularly known as Sarkodie to testify on a matter he has knowledge in.



The case involves Jude Osei versus Kantanka Automobile, Kwadwo Safo Jnr, GhanaWeb has learnt.



He is expected to appear before the High Court on Monday, July 13 to give evidence on behalf of the plaintiff or the defendant.



Kantanka Automobile and Kwadwo Safo Jnr. have been sued over a failed social media promise with an account kantanka_daily.

In a writ issued on May 14, 2019, Plaintiff Jude Osei said he received a message on Kantaka Automobile private message to share a picture of Kantaka Automobile car on Twitter and if he was able to get 30,000 retweets, he would be rewarded a Kantanka Mensa car.



After almost a year, Jude Osei was able to gain 30,000 retweets. He subsequently sent a message to Kantanka for his reward but around the time he asked for his car, Kantanka automobile issued a disclaimer that the general public should treat any tweet offering Kantanka Mensa for 30,000 retweets as a hoax.



Jude Osie raised concerns as to why the company was silent and never issued a disclaimer for almost a year and only announced it after he had gained over 30,000 retweets. Based on this, he headed to court.



Jude Osei's lawyer, Felix Nana Osei argued that the account is not fake as the handle was once used to tweet a message to Sarkodie to which the rapper responded.



The tweet was also retweeted by Kwadwo Kantanka Jnr. with the same handle, Kantanka_daily.



He also argues that, even if the account was fake, the company should not have waited for over a year before issuing a disclaimer.

They are however demanding: A declaration that at all material times the Defendants caused, allowed and or permitted me @kantanka daily Twitter account to carry itself as an agent of the 1st Defendant, damages for breach of contract and a declaration that @kantanka_daily entered into a valid contract with the Plaintiff to the knowledge of the Defendants among others.



