Highlife band Kwan Pa marks five years in music

Kwan Pa

Multiple award-winning Ghanaian Highlife band Kwan Pa has marked its 5th anniversary.

The celebration took place on Saturday, 30 July 2022, at the Zen Gardens where they entertained their patrons and music lovers.



The event kick-started with a performance by the celebrated Ghanaian Poet Nana Asaase who in his unique style introduced band members: Frederick Kwame Minamor, Bismark Kwabena Safo, Evans Ntie, and Asa Nkansah (leader).



Apart from covering classic Highlife and Hiplife songs together with contemporary hits, the palmwine music band also treated their fans to a performance of their latest song called ‘Immediate Effect’ officially released a day prior.

Kwan Pa uses vocals from all four members together with kpalongo drums, atumpan, gome, rattle, twin bell, and acoustic guitar for their music.



The website kwanpagh.com describes their sound as, “intricate but thrilling chords and various chord progressions on the Guitar and Seprewa (Indigenous harp-lute) all superimposed on different rhythms including Highlife and Adowa rhythms, etc, which are emphasized by additional percussions.”



Kwan Pa has also thanked their fans for 11,000 followers on their Facebook page.