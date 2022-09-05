2
Highlife legend Nana Ampadu I to be buried Oct. 8

12118744 The late Nana Ampadu I

Mon, 5 Sep 2022 Source: classfmonline.com

The family of Ghanaian highlife legend, Nana Ampadu I has announced the date for his burial.

The highlife legend will be buried on Saturday, 8 October 2022 at Obo Kwahu in the Eastern Region.

The three-day funeral will begin with a vigil night to be held on Thursday, 6 October 2022, at the Forecourt of the State House.

The highlife legend will then be laid in state on Friday, 7 October 2022 also at the Forecourt of the State House.

The burial will then follow with the final funeral rites to be held at Obo Kwahu.

The musician died on Tuesday, 28 September 2021.

He was 76.

Source: classfmonline.com
