Highlife music is not dying - Twicy

Twicy

Ghanaian afrobeat singer, Twicy has emphatically stated that, the highlife genre is not failing like most Ghanaians believe.

In an interview with Foster Romanus on e.TV Ghana’s Late Nite Celebrity Show he said, “Highlife is not dying. Even Nigerians are still doing and enjoying highlife music the only difference is that currently, afrobeat has become the name for African music”.



He explained that now, if people want to identify African music, they think about afrobeat but he believes afrobeat came out of highlife.



“I believe highlife is still the grandpapa of afrobeat and Ghanaians are not throwing their idea of highlife away because the current trend is afrobeat”.

Twicy believes the challenge here is that, afrobeat has gained a very strong ground to the extent that, people now enjoy afrobeat more than highlife hence prefer afrobeat to highlife.



“But on the international market, when they talk about African music I think afrobeat has been marketed so well that now highlife has to compete with it to also gain a stand”.



He however shared that, although the highlife genre is still selling, musicians are now doing more afrobeat than highlife but, highlife will always be a genre people love and cannot die.