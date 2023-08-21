Highlife star Bisa K’dei out with 'Because of Money' tune

Highlife musician, Bisa K'dei

Source: GNA

Ghana's Highlife Star, Bisa K'dei, has finally released his much-awaited single titled "Because of Money".

The song, which talks about life, challenges, and the hustle one must do to survive, is a classic masterpiece that would be an instant favourite.



Undoubtedly, when it comes to unique songwriting abilities, Bisa K’dei has never proved us wrong. His pen game has been on point, especially when his message is life-related.



He has been making waves in the music industry with his captivating performances.

Produced by Master Maison, "Because of Money" is a unique sound with great composure that music lovers need not miss out on in their playlist.



The song can be streamed on all music platforms:



