Hilarious video of Strongman’s daughter performing with Kuami Eugene surfaces

Strongman's daughter, Simonas has shown glimpses of having the desire of being a musician one day.

Simonas was with Strongman and Kuami Eugene on stage during their performance last Friday.



Strongman’s daughter who recently celebrated her second birthday has already started walking in the shoes of her father.



In the hilarious video which has surfaced on social media, Simona was seen holding a microphone as though she is a pro singer.



She was handed the microphone by Kuami Eugene who was at the time performing with Strongman at the Afro Highlife Concert in Kumasi on Friday night.

While other kids might have dropped the microphone or done something else totally unbelievable, Simona composed herself and tried to perform just like her dad and Kuami Eugene did.



Strongman was performing at Kuami Eugene's show in Kumasi over the weekend.



