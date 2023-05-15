3
Hilda Baci breaks Guinness World Record of ‘longest cooking marathon by an individual’

Hilda Baci Cook9.png Hilda Baci is a popular chef and entrepreneur

Mon, 15 May 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Nigerian chef cum entrepreneur, Hilda Baci, has currently broken the Guinness World Record for the “longest cooking marathon by an individual”.

The chef recorded the milestone by hitting the 87-hour, 45-minute mark and is yet to set a new world record.

In the early hours of Monday, May 15, 2023, she beat the 87 hours, 45 minutes record set by the current World Record holder, Lata Tondon, an Indian chef who made the feat in 2019.

This was captured in a viral video, where she was spotted in full glee and thanked God for the victorious feat.

Cheers from fans gathered at the ‘Cookathon’ venue has also intensified.

Hilda has continued to receive a wave of support from government officials, celebrities, clerics, and other well-meaning fans worldwide.

She kick-started the competition on Thursday, May 11, at exactly 4 pm.

Challenges

Hilda was said to have experienced severe foot cramps during the contest as a result of standing the entire period.

At a point, when the pains intensified, she was spotted tearing up in a viral video while fans gathered at the venue backed her with prayers.

