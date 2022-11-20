Hollywood’s Morgan Freeman thrills fans at 2022 FIFA World Cup opening

Morgan Freeman pictured speaking at the opening ceremony of the 2022 FIFA World Cup

Popular Hollywood actor Morgan Freeman participated in the World Cup opening ceremony held on Sunday, November 20, 2022, at Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor.

The 85-year-old actor delivered a speech and a stage play in the presence of the 60,000 spectators present at the stadium.



Interacting with a physically challenged Qatari on stage, the Hollywood actor’s message was centered on unity, as captured in the opening theme, "We are all one tribe."



“What unites us here is so much greater than what divides us. What brings together nations also brings together communities,” parts of his speech read.



The opening ceremony also featured headliner Lebanese singer Myriam Fares, who performed the official FIFA anthem, “Tukoh Taka”.



Bollywood star Nora Fatehi sang another World Cup single, ‘Light The Sky’, while Jungkook of K-Pop supergroup BTS also showed up in Doha.

Checkout the posts below





#QatarWorldCup2022 Opening Ceremony



This is the most beautiful, charismatic and heart warming world cup opening ceremony ever #FIFAWorldCup

Morgan Freeman pic.twitter.com/bcEavXnewx — Shehu Zubair (@shazy____) November 20, 2022

Morgan Freeman is about to enter the World Cup. Inside the Al Bayt stadium tunnel ahead of the opening ceremony here in #Qatar2022 pic.twitter.com/nxJnsAzONB — Lance Santos (@santos__sport) November 20, 2022

Morgan Freeman has more WC appearances than Italy since 2014 pic.twitter.com/hsf1Xaq2d5 — FootballFunnys (@FootballFunnnys) November 20, 2022

Morgan Freeman was face of US bid to win right to host World Cup 2022. Here he is in December 2010, arriving Zurich to make final presentation. Qatar shocked world by winning hosting rights and today, Morgan Freeman is face of their opening ceremony. Epic Trolling on Global Scale pic.twitter.com/OeNi8VlYbr — roger bennett (@rogbennett) November 20, 2022

