Hollywood’s Morgan Freeman thrills fans at 2022 FIFA World Cup opening

Morgan Freeman3.png Morgan Freeman pictured speaking at the opening ceremony of the 2022 FIFA World Cup

Sun, 20 Nov 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Popular Hollywood actor Morgan Freeman participated in the World Cup opening ceremony held on Sunday, November 20, 2022, at Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor.

The 85-year-old actor delivered a speech and a stage play in the presence of the 60,000 spectators present at the stadium.

Interacting with a physically challenged Qatari on stage, the Hollywood actor’s message was centered on unity, as captured in the opening theme, "We are all one tribe."

“What unites us here is so much greater than what divides us. What brings together nations also brings together communities,” parts of his speech read.

The opening ceremony also featured headliner Lebanese singer Myriam Fares, who performed the official FIFA anthem, “Tukoh Taka”.

Bollywood star Nora Fatehi sang another World Cup single, ‘Light The Sky’, while Jungkook of K-Pop supergroup BTS also showed up in Doha.

