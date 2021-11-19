Hopeson Adorye blows cash on wife Empress Gifty at fundraiser

Empress Gifty holds fundraiser

Her husband made it rain cash



Hopeson Adorye displayed dance moves at the event



A member of the ruling New Patriotic Party, Hopeson Adorye, has showered his wife, Empress Gifty, with money at her executive fundraiser.



Mr Adorye on Thursday, November 18, supported the gospel musician during the release of her new single 'Eye Woaa' by gracing the event. The politician displayed his affection to Empress 1 by 'making it rain' on her.



The star-dubbed launch witnessed Tagoe Sisters, Kofi Sarpong, Nana Ama McBrown, Emelia Brobbey, Archbishop Salifu Amoako and a host of others in attendance.



The couple who have been married for three years and counting have been serving relationship goals on their social media platforms.

Despite the controversies surrounding their union, they have stood the thirst of time. A few weeks ago, the gospel musician fumed with rage at persons who made some unfavourable remarks about her marriage.



She said: "What are you people saying? Do you live with me in my house? You are on social media engaging in loose talks and making stories up. Why? Have I discussed my marriage with you? Why do you sit to pray that someone’s marriage should fail?"



At the event, he doused rumours of a breakup by singing and dancing to the wife's songs amid cheers.



Watch the video captured by Zionfelix below:







