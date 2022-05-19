Hospital debunks claims Osinachi’s corpse sings in the morgue

Late Sister Osinachi of blessed memory

Management of the National Hospital in Abuja has dismissed reports that the corpse of popular gospel singer Osinachi Nwachukwu sings her hit song ‘Ekweme’ from the mortuary at night.



There have been reports that attendants at the morgue have heard her sing mostly at night but Nigerian website, infoguidenigeria.com, has quoted management to have refuted the claims.



A spokesperson for the National Hospital in Abuja said the claims cannot be medically and scientifically proven.



“Medically, there is nothing like that; it’s just an imagination of people. Somebody that is dead and is a corpse, how would such a person be singing in the night?

“There is no medical backup to that; it’s an imagination that may be due to the church she attended while alive, and the songs may just be giving people ideas, but there is no proof in any way. It just can’t be proven in any way,” Dr Taiwo Haastrup told journalists.



He added that “Somebody that is dead is dead and has become a corpse; it’s inside a morgue, it can’t sing and can’t move so it’s an imagination of people.”



Osinachi Nwachukwu, known for her popular song ‘Ekwueme’ died on April 8, 2022, after her husband allegedly kicked her in the chest.



Some websites have also reported that Osinachi had died from throat cancer until award-winning gospel artiste, Frank Edwards opened pandora’s box of mysteries surrounding the gospel artiste’s death.



Before Frank Edward's disclosure, Osinachi had been hospitalised for five days until she gave up the ghost.



Frank Edwards in a post expressed shock over the death of Sister Osinachi saying, “So that unreasonable human being finally put off a shining light”, this is to blame her husband for having a hand in her death.