Host of #Tumhari Pahki Chatroom honoured at Ghana Youth Awards

Host of #Tumhari Pahki Chatroom with her award

Broadcaster and TV Personality with Atinka TV was honored at the just ended Ghana Youth Awards.

Ghana Youth Awards is an initiative by WCAMF & ARENA Events which aims at acknowledging the growth, achievements and leadership skills of exceptional young Ghanaians making significant impact in the societies as well as the nation.



The Awards night took place in Accra on Friday August 12,2021, where other personalities in the media field were also honored for their contributions in their field of work.

The citation for the award read for the host of popular telenovela Chatroom show, Tumhari Pahk, “For your enormous contribution and to the media fraternity as a television presenter inspiring many Ghanaian youth to follow their passion and pursue careers in the media.



The Ghana Youth Awards team says Ayekoo”. Some of the showbiz personalities and media personalities who were also honoured on the night include Neat FM’s Ola Michael, Socrate Sarfo, Nana Adwoa Annan of Atinka Tv,and Gospel musician Rose Agyei .