Hosting the VGMA was on my bucket list since 2016 - Edem

Rapper Edem shares a dream he shared in 2016

Rapper Edem has made it known that it was on his bucket list to host the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA) six years ago, and this dream only became a reality in 2022.



He shared this in a report published by asaaseradio.com.



“In 2016, I tweeted that I would want to host the VGMAs; then, in 2022, Charter House contacted me and asked if I wanted to host the VGMAs, and I saw it as an opportunity.

“When I accepted the offer from VGMAs, I didn’t remember my tweet in 2016, someone called up the post and it got my attention, then I remembered I tweeted it years ago.”



“It makes me believe that everything that you really wanna do will come to pass. It is just a matter of time because between 2016 and now it’s been a minute,” Edem added.



The Industry Awards which was hosted by Edem and AJ Sarpong on the first day of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards focused on the technical categories.



Also, the main event, which was scheduled for May 7, 2022, at the Grand Arena of the Accra International Conference Centre, was hosted by Berla Mundi.



Patrons and viewers witnessed performances from Amerado, Kofi Kinaata, Celestine Donkor, lyrical Joe, Perez Muzik, Legon Palm Wine band, Gambo, Wendy Shay, and Samini.