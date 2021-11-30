1
Menu
Entertainment

How 2021 Ballon d’Or projected Dr. UN

DR UN Kwame Owusu Fordjour 22.png Dr. Kwame Owusu Fordjour (Dr. UN)

Tue, 30 Nov 2021 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The excitement and disappointment among football fans across the globe after Bayern Munich star Robert Lewandowski lost the Ballon d'Or to Lionel Messi, took a different turn when Ghanaian tweeps likened the trophy the Polish striker received for placing second to what Dr. UN presented to some Ghanaian celebrities he honoured through his award scheme.

At an event held in Paris, Monday, November 29, Paris St-Germain and Argentina forward Lionel Messi claimed his seventh award while Bayern Munich and Poland striker Robert Lewandowski came second.

Chelsea and Italy midfielder Jorginho placed third while Karim Benzema, N'Golo Kante and Cristiano Ronaldo came fourth, fifth and sixth respectively.

Looking dapper in a 3-piece shining blue suit with a black bow tie and a white pocket handkerchief to match, Lewandowski received a round and square-shaped plaque as his reward. Poking fun into the development, some tweeps in an attempt to troll Lewandowski drew a comparison between his plaque and Dr. UN’s.

Popularly known as Dr. UN, H.E. Dr. Kwame Owusu Fordjour as he prefers to be called, gained prominence after it emerged that his award scheme is not affiliated with the UN.

Prior to this, he had awarded some showbiz personalities including Sarkodie, D-Black, and Berla Mundi. Several other prominent Ghanaians including politicians and academicians were also awarded on various occasions.

After it emerged that the award scheme was ‘fake’, various awardees were trolled for ignoring credible award schemes only to receive plaques in the form of feeding bottles, plates and horses.

Resorting to pictorial comparison, some tweeps shared a collage of Dr. UN’s plaques and that of Lewandowski’s with interesting captions.

Dr. UN has since been trending on social media.



















Source: www.ghanaweb.com