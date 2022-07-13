How AB Crentsil mourned his late friend, Paapa Yankson

AB Crentsil reported dead

When AB Crentil graced the funeral of his colleague



AB says Paapa Yakson left a legacy



Five years after Highlife legend, AB Crentsil, mourned his late friend and colleague, Paapa Yakson, he has also gone to be with his maker at the age of 79 years.



News of AB's demise broke on Wednesday, July 13, with his fans sending their messages of condolence to the bereaved family. There have also been tons of tributes from colleagues and fans across the country.



Back in October 2017, GhanaWeb had an exclusive interview with the Highlife legend at the funeral grounds of singer Paapa Yankson.

AB described Paapa as one of the pioneers of Highlife music adding that he will forever remain in the heart of Ghanaians due to his contribution to the music genre that is unique to Ghanaians.



"We all know the kind of legacy he left. He was a hardworking musician who expressed himself on records. We have a lot of his songs in memory. He has done what he was supposed to do successfully and everybody will remember him.



"Concerning Ghanaian Highlife, he left a lot for the rest to take steps because when we talk about Ghana, then we are talking about Highlife. Highlife represents the whole nation...Paapa had stuck to good Highlife songs and it is there right now, forever," AB Crentsil smiled.



According to reports, AB Crentsil passed away after battling an unknown illness for months.



The veteran musician composed hit songs including 'Atia', 'Moses', 'Angelina' and 'I Go Pay Tomorrow'.

Watch the video below:







