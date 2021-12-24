How Acheampong used my song for the 1972 coup – Abirikyireba Kofi Sammy explains

Veteran Ghanaian Hi-life artist, Chief Abirikyireba Kofi Sammy known for his famous ‘Yellow Sisi’ hit song has said that he was reached by General IK Acheampong in 1972 when the Military head used one of his songs to stage a coup in Ghana, MyNewsGh.com reports.

Talking about his music and life journey on Kumasi-based Pure FM’s ‘Hammer Time’ entertainment program monitored by MyNewsGh.com, the 80-year-old veteran narrated that he made a lot of money through music as he urged contemporary Ghanaian musicians to identify their strengths and work relentlessly towards it.



“Hammer, I was there when Acheampong called me to his office. He explained to me why my song resonated with his visions and ideas and the need to use it as his revolution anthem.



I was a bit shaken looking at the situation and the general tensed atmosphere in the country but he was generally nice to me.” He told Hammer Nti on Kumasi-based Pure FM.

