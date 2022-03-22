How Afia Schwarzenegger was scolded, disciplined on live TV

Mr. Beautiful slams Afia Schwarzenegger

Tensions were high when midway through the discussion on UTV’s United Showbiz, Saturday, Clement Bonney popularly known as ‘Mr. Beautiful’ criticised Afia Schwarzenegger for being a bad example to the youth.



The discussion of Abena Korkor and her negative influence on social media popped up at a particular point with Mr. Beautiful claiming that the manner in which celebrities use social media has become problematic.



The popular actor said Afia’s activities on social media paved way for the likes of Abena Korkor and other socialites who according to him, have become a canker in the society.

To buttress his point, he cited a recent development where Afia misled the public about a ‘non-existent’ GHC50,000 donation from the Chief of Staff during her late father’s funeral.



Describing it as ‘rogue and careless’, Mr. Beautiful said that particular incident is one of the many ill-mannered conducts she has been exhibiting on social media for some young girls to emulate.



“You are part of all these happenings on social media. You are part of these misbehaviours on social media. You are a part of it. I am telling you for a fact that you are a part of these problems. Due to your behaviour on social media, the platform has now become an avenue for fooling and breeding all kinds of stubborn girls into society.



"For instance, just look at the video you recorded in which you lied about the Chief of Staff’s donation. Is that right? Did the woman give you money? No! Did she even call you to sympathize with you? No! So why? Look at the way you are being insulted? Are you happy with that? The way you people are using social media, some young girls think they can just pick a phone and pull a silly stunt just to trend. These are the things that encourage Abena Korkor,’ he fumed.



Afia Schwarzenegger remained silent for a while and gave her response. She said:

"Whatever I do on social media is strictly business. I’ve got grown-up children, one will be 21 this year. Have you seen any of them misbehave on social media? I brought them up all alone with the help of no man. Charity begins at home, not social media."



