How Agradaa paid GH¢7,500 to the police for her junior pastor to escape 2-year imprisonment

Nana Agradaa has disclosed how she had to fork out an enormous amount of money to the Ghana Police Service after one of his junior pastors was embroiled in an issue.

According to her, there was a time when she had an issue with a pastor at the police and two men who were under her as pastors had to sign a bond with the police on her behalf for her to be granted bail.



She indicated that after she was granted bail, one of her junior pastors who signed a signatory with the police was accused of wrongdoing and was sentenced to two-year imprisonment by the court.



Nana Agradaa noted that she had to pay a whopping GH¢7,500 to the police before the person was freed and got to avoid the two-year jail term he was due to serve.



“Some time ago, I had a case with a certain pastor at the police station, two of my children signed for me to be bailed at the police headquarters. One of them was due to be jailed for two years after he was accused of wrongdoing. It was through God I was able to save him from going to jail.



"My husband went to the court to find out the reasons for his arrest but it turned out we had to pay a huge amount of money to save him. We paid the full amount, which wa GH¢7,500 for the guy to get his freedom and escape a two-year jail term,” she said while preaching to her congregants with the video shared on Thunder TV.





SB/NQQ



