How Agradaa’s boys prevented a media crew from covering her ordination

A few days ago, former priestess, Nana Agradaa was ordained as an evangelist.

The event which was to climax her conversion from being a priestess to a servant of God turned dramatic.



A report from the event alleged that people in her church tried to prevent some media crew from covering it.



According to Oman Channel’s Akua Italy, she and her cameraman were prevented from gaining access to the chapel to cover the event.



She alleged that the men hassled her and the crew forcing them to leave the venue for their safety.



“We were prevented by some men from covering the event. In fact, it nearly turned chaotic. But because I am a mother of two, I didn’t want any trouble so I asked my camera and crew that we leave,” the presenter said.



Agradaa some few years ago was popular for her infamous “sika gari” money doubling scheme.

But she announced in April 2021 that she has seen Christ, therefore, old things are passed away; behold, all things have become new.



Not only did she convert to Christianity but Agradaa also announced her venture into the gospel ministry.



Her ministry is officially known as Heavenway Champion International Ministry.



Her ordination was graced by a host of pastors including the founder and leader of Hope Generation Ministries International, Prophet Eric Amponsah alias Computer Man.



