How Black Sherif's wardrobe portrays his street life

Black Sherif Jnsm3 Rapper Black Sherif

Mon, 23 May 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Black Sherif makes waves in Ghana

A look at Black Sherif's wardrobe

Blacko releases music video of KTT

Black Sherif is among the new kids on the block who have made a name for themselves within a short period in the Ghanaian music space.

Nicknamed Blacko, the 20-year-old award-winning musician through his songs portrays life on the streets. His humble beginnings can be traced to his lyrics and even his style of dressing.

In fashion, less is more and this young musician has the power to make 'rugs' look good.

Black Sherif is the man who doesn't overdress or prioritize rocking designer fits, not because he can not afford it but because his brand represents the streets that talk about the hustle, no time to show off.

His love for fishnet and plain black vests is unmatched! It has become a trend for this rapper to throw on a shirt and baggy jeans with either a bucket or baseball cap at public appearances or performances.

An example was the choice of wardrobe for his 2021 song titled 'Ankoman'. All his music videos capture him in a shirt and jeans in the exception of his May 2022 video for his monster hit 'Kwaku The Traveller'.

Despite Blacko's simplicity, he loves to complement his look with rings, necklaces and earrings, however, he never over accessorizes.

Check out some favourite looks of Black below:

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by BLACKO (@blacksherif_)









View this post on Instagram

A post shared by BLACKO (@blacksherif_)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by BLACKO (@blacksherif_)





Source: www.ghanaweb.com
