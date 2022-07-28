1
Menu
Entertainment

How Brother Sammy stepped out for Tracey Boakye's wedding

Video Archive
Thu, 28 Jul 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

One of the biggest weddings in Ghana's entertainment industry is underway in Kumasi and has witnessed popular faces and celebrities in attendance.

Actress Tracey Boakye and Frank Badu Ntiamoah's customary wedding has been the talk of the town all week.

Gospel singer, Brother Sammy, a close friend of the actress and a member of the 'Mafia Gang', made a bold statement at the ceremony which is strictly by invite.

The singer wore traditional regalia fit for a traditional ruler. According to him, Tracey's union meant a lot to him, the reason for his loud fashion statement.

A video sighted by GhanaWeb captured Brother Sammy in colourful kente with gold-platted pieces of jewellery around his neck, arm and wrist.

He also employed an assistant whose duty was to hold an umbrella over his head.

Check out the singer's style in the video below:



View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Tracey Boakye (@tracey_boakye)

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
'Bitter' Anyidoho being chauffeured by National Security - MP alleges
Kwaku Azar fumes over GLC's 'ghost' pass mark for law school entrance exams
Chinese galamseyers, Ghanaian allies busted by agents from Jubilee House
IGP's response to most corrupt institution tag against Police Service
Adwoa Safo lands in town – Report
Sri Lanka’s economy collapsed because it was run like a family business - Tsikata
Afia Schwar leaks video of Kofi Adomah throwing out his first wife from their home
Russia-Ukraine war: Russian Embassy provides evidence
Why police officers faced off in public
Amid looming law suit, Anyidoho 'runs' to rename Atta-Mills Institute
Related Articles: