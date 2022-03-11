0
How Davido’s aide stormed O2 Arena stage with a bell to welcome his boss

Fri, 11 Mar 2022

Davido’s aide cum logistics manager, Israel, caused a massive stir on social media and among the audience at the O2 Arena with a bizarre way of introducing his boss on stage.

Israel, in a bid to set the tone for his boss' grand performance, was captured in a white two-piece traditional gear, with a pair of white boots while playing the role of a hypeman.

Rocking a long white skirt, he stormed the stage with a bell and chanted some appellations in what was believed to be the native Nigerian Edo language.

Screams were heard from the teaming fans when halfway through Israel’s display, he knelt on stage and yelled on top of his voice saying, ‘My oga get level, my oga get money.”

Prior to this development, Davido shared screenshots of his conversation with his aide where the latter asked to perform at the O2 Arena concert.

