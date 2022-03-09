1
How Dubai projected Ghana on Independence Day

Burj Khalifa And Al Masd Burj Khalifa and Al Wasl in Dubai

Wed, 9 Mar 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Dubai celebrates Ghana Independence Day

Burj Khalifa and Al Wasl buildings project Ghana colours

Akufo-Addo travels to Dubai

The tallest building in the world, Burj Khalifa, and the Al Wasl in Dubai lighted up in Ghana colours to mark the country’s Independence Day which falls on March 6.

In a viral post shared by various media platforms and by some social media users, the beautiful architectural buildings projected the colours of Ghana at night in Dubai for all to see.

Social media users have reacted with apprehension to the viral post of the tallest building in the world lighting up in Ghana’s colours.

Some citizens have shared their appreciations while others have questioned the government on whether the projection of the Ghana colours on the two ultramodern architectural buildings was costing the country or whether it was done out of the goodwill of the United Arab Emirates leader, Sheikh Mohammed Al Maktoum.

The projection of the Ghana colours on the Burj Khalifa and Al Wasl follows the president's trip to Dubai on Monday, March 7, 2022, as the head of Ghana’s delegation to the Dubai EXPO 2020.

The EXPO is aimed at forging new partnerships and inspiring ground-breaking solutions across key industries worldwide and seeks to raise awareness about global issues faced by mankind.

