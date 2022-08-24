0
How Efia Odo reacted to a call for her arrest over her style of dressing

Efia Odo Boobs 2.png Actress, Efia Odo

Wed, 24 Aug 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Actress Efia Odo on Saturday took a Twitter user to the cleaners after his call for her arrest.

When news broke that a 24-year-old Rwanda woman, Liliane Mugabekazi, had been arrested for wearing a black sheer dress to a musical concert, some social media users named Efia Odo as Ghana's 'culprit' of indecent public exposure with calls for her arrest.

"Please there’s a lady called Efia Odo in Ghana.. this is her handle @Efiaodo1… arrest her for us," read @Bra_Baffour's tweet. This was followed by the use of unprinted words by Efia who retweeted the comment targeted at her.

The Central African country remanded a young woman for wearing a see-through dress that exposed her bare breast in public. She will face 2-year imprisonment if found guilty of public indecency. The viral photo captured Lilian wearing black panty under the sheer dress, her choice of outfit has been described as "shameful" by prosecutors.

It would be recalled that Efia Odo wore a similar dress to the album launch of rapper Kwesi Arthur, putting her breast and thighs on display. This sparked public agitation with a section of Ghanaians rebuking her 'indecent' style of dressing.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
