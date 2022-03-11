How Efya’s request for cigarette triggered fans online

Efya shares her cravings for cigarette

Jane Awindor, who is popularly known by her stage name Efya, has openly shared a tweet that has triggered social media users to descend heavily on her, especially after she had shared several unusual posts before this one.



According to the post shared on the singer’s official Twitter account on March 10, 2022, she said, “Damn….. I need a cigarette” after using the F*** word in several tweets.



It is unsure what may have triggered the female vocalist into sharing the over 22 separate posts at a go.

Some of the tweets read, “Not me in tears … with a balloon in my mouth crying my eyes out !!!! Wtf #Euphoria WTF WTF !!!!!!!.”



Another tweep asked, “ARE YOU HAPPY..?”, “WTF IS ASH DOINGV BRUHHH !!! Omg hes gon get everyone killed!!!!” and more.



It is worth mentioning that Efya has admitted in several interviews to being a chain smoker.



In a 2012 interview with Akosua Agyepong, Efya refuted speculations that she was into drugs but admitted to smoking cigarettes.



"I don't know why people say I do drugs, nobody out there who has said that I do drugs has ever seen me do it. I can swear now and tell you that because I don't do drugs. I smoke cigarettes, I do that you see me doing it when I'm out it's my thing but nobody can judge me on that but the thing is I don't do drugs,” she said.

