How Fella Makafui brought excitement to Freedom Concert

Actress Fella Makafui once again joined her husband, Medikal, on stage to entertain their audience who had converged at the Ohene Gyan Sports Stadium, Accra, Saturday, for this year’s Freedom Concert.



The mother of one who donned a nude attire joined Medikal halfway through his performance and exhibited some dance moves that evoked cheers from patrons.



The act appears to have come to stay as the two have been known for doing this even when they were unmarried. In October 2019, the love birds doused rumours of a failed relationship when Fella mounted the Reign Concert stage with Medikal.

“You know why I dey love this girl? Because she be too much… If you get somebody wey dey show you love, you too you for show am love”, Medikal said at the time.



In December 2019, they took their performance to a different level when Medikla smooched Fella Makafui during his performance at ‘Return of Kwaw Kese’ musical concert organized at Osu Oxford Street. Not only did he smooch Fella Makafui; he spanked the actress who as part of her act held her breast and gyrated. The erotic act turned heads and became the talk of town afterwards.



Medikal’s performance on Christmas Day, this year, was characterized by similar stagecraft.



