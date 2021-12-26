How 'Freedom Concert' audience reacted to Black Sherif’s performance

Watch Black Sherif’s wild performance at the ‘Freedom Concert’

Shatta Wale, Medikal holds ‘Freedom Concert’ at Accra Sports Stadium



Mr. Drew, Sefa others thrill audience at ‘Freedom Concert’



Cheers from the crowd heightened when Ghanaian rapper, Black Sherif stormed the stage to perform at Shatta Wale and Medikal’s ‘Freedom Concert’ held at the Accra Sports Stadium.



Dropping hits upon hits, scores of Shatta Movement (SM) and Medikal's fans could not help but sing every song ‘word for word’.



‘Blacko’ did not stress while performing his songs as fans grabbed each one of them and owned it.

Medikal who was on stage with Black Sherif was left speechless as he gazed at the ecstatic crowd.



Black Sherif was among several artistes billed to perform at the ‘Freedom concert’ held at the Accra Sports Stadium.



There were performances from the likes of; Sista Afia, Kuami Eugene, KiDi, Amerado, Mr. Drew, Mona4real, and many others.



Watch the video below:



