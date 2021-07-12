How Ghana’s favourite fabric ‘Kente’ was inspired by a spider

Source: Gameli H, Contributor

Ghana is known for many beautiful items and one is the complex woven ‘Kente’ cloth, which is arguably Ghana’s favourite fabric.

Kente is a type of silk and cotton fabric made of interwoven cloth strips and is native to the Akan tribe in Ghana.



Kente is made in Akan lands such as the Ashanti Kingdom and by Akans in Ivory Coast. It is also worn by many other groups who have been influenced by Akans. (Craftatlas)



Said to have originated from Bonwire in the Ashanti Region, YouTuber Maritha Brooth takes a trip to the Kente capital of Ghana to find out the history of the cloth.

The guide shares the history of how Kente was inspired by Spiders.



Watch Brooth's Moment below:



