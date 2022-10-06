How Ghanaian celebrities have embraced Black Sherif’s maiden album

Black Sherif is a Ghanaian hiphop musician

Shortly after Black Sherif released his first and latest album, dubbed ‘The Villian I Was', on Thursday, October 6, 2022, the Ghanaian musician has bagged a lot of engagement on Twitter, particularly topping trends and sparking conversations.

In this regard, a number of Ghanaian celebrities have also taken to the microblogging platform to congratulate the ‘Kwaku the Traveler’ crooner while sharing their opinions on his new piece.



The 14-tracked album has gained the attention of the likes of Sarkodie, Eno Barony, Efia Odo, Kwadwo Sheldon, Kalyjay, Giovani, and several other celebrities who seem to have selected their favorites already.



These individuals, while describing the album as a masterpiece, have also encouraged fans to stream the album.



However, Black Sherif’s ‘The Villain I Never Was’ album characterizes his trials and tribulations.

“It took me everything to give life to this body. The one thing in my life that I gave everything up for. There is life in this body, I hope it treats you good and speaks to you like I want it to,” he earlier wrote in a social media post.



Read some reactions from celebrities below:





#TheVillainINeverWas Is what I woke up to … About to dive in it today and I know a true artist made this so it’s already safe to call it a masterpiece!! Congrats International BLACKO @blacksherif_ >>> https://t.co/dkkPgMTVkK pic.twitter.com/vwwTSZ9yE9 — Sarkodie (@sarkodie) October 6, 2022

My new addiction

1. Homeless Song

5. Prey Da Youngsta

Don’t stop bro #TheVillainINeverWas https://t.co/8rQIWAGVi6 — #OKAY (@eno_barony) October 6, 2022

This album is fire ????#TheVillainINeverWas. Got favs already? — G i o v a n i CALEB #DATErush (@GiovaniCaleb) October 6, 2022

We up, can’t pin we down. Them try but still we up. On God I trust no man ????.

“The villain I never was” is a masterpiece. A collection of thoughts from a worried soul who has the highest faith in God. The album is a conscious one and I love it. Victory is near, great job???????? — EFIAODO (@Efiaodo1) October 6, 2022

The Breakdown is coming but in the mean time, #TheVillainINeverWas is available on all streaming platforms. Run the numbers!!! pic.twitter.com/C3cWO3SXWt — Kwadwo Sheldon ???????? (@kwadwosheldon) October 6, 2022

Oil in my head my tune ???????????? — Ground UP (@GroundUpChale) October 6, 2022

Blacko's Oh Paradise made me cry.

I was still in shs when that influenza outbreak took some lives in Kumasi Academy including his girlfriend (Tina). Felt it! #TheVillainINeverWas pic.twitter.com/yYCu8cBvEf — CJ ???? (@MisterCujoe) October 6, 2022

