How Ghanaian celebrities have embraced Black Sherif’s maiden album

Black Sherif Denim.png Black Sherif is a Ghanaian hiphop musician

Thu, 6 Oct 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Shortly after Black Sherif released his first and latest album, dubbed ‘The Villian I Was', on Thursday, October 6, 2022, the Ghanaian musician has bagged a lot of engagement on Twitter, particularly topping trends and sparking conversations.

In this regard, a number of Ghanaian celebrities have also taken to the microblogging platform to congratulate the ‘Kwaku the Traveler’ crooner while sharing their opinions on his new piece.

The 14-tracked album has gained the attention of the likes of Sarkodie, Eno Barony, Efia Odo, Kwadwo Sheldon, Kalyjay, Giovani, and several other celebrities who seem to have selected their favorites already.

These individuals, while describing the album as a masterpiece, have also encouraged fans to stream the album.

However, Black Sherif’s ‘The Villain I Never Was’ album characterizes his trials and tribulations.

“It took me everything to give life to this body. The one thing in my life that I gave everything up for. There is life in this body, I hope it treats you good and speaks to you like I want it to,” he earlier wrote in a social media post.

EB/BOG
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
