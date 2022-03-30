5
How Ghanaian celebrities reacted to the Black Stars’ victory

Celebrities React8.png These Ghanaian celebrities have reacted to Black Stars' win

Black Stars qualifies for 2022 FIFA World Cup

Thomas Partey scores in game against Nigeria

Ghanaians jubilate over Black Stars’ victory

Social media has been filled with cheers and excitement, especially from most Ghanaian celebrities following the Black Stars’ victory over the Super Eagles of Nigeria, on Tuesday, March 29, 2022.

The Black Stars defeated their longstanding rivals to secure a place at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar, scheduled for November 2022.

Ghana after drawing 0-0 in Kumasi in the first leg secured a 1-1 draw game in Nigeria’s capital, Abuja, after Thomas Partey scored the opening goal in the 10th minute. Nigeria had an equaliser when William Troost-Ekong converted a penalty kick. Ghana, thus, qualified based on the away goal rule.

Following the development, Ghanaians have since not been able to hide their excitement and celebrities are not left out of the celebrations.

They have taken to their various platforms to either congratulate the Black Stars, tease their longstanding Nigerian rivals or showcase their excitement.

The likes of Shatta Wale, DKB, John Dumelo, Serwaa Amihere, Nana Aba Anamoah, Lydia Forson, Stonebwoy, Gyakie and many others have taken to their social media walls to react to the Black Stars win in various ways.

Let's take a look at some reactions from Ghanaian celebrities after the Black Stars’ win























Source: www.ghanaweb.com
