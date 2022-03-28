How Ghanaian comedians are digesting Will Smith's assault on American comedian

Foster Romanus, Comedian Waris, Lekzy DeComic

Will Smith’s conduct at the Oscars has left many bewildered and shocked as they seek answers to how offensive the joke Chris Rock told at the event was to warrant a slap from the actor.



While Ghanaian actress Lydia Forson has contended that “There’s no manual that states that just because you find a joke funny everyone else should” and wondered why Rock would tell a joke about “bad hair” when the American comedian did “a whole documentary on good hair”, concerns have been raised about the assault on Chris Rock - particularly, its repercussions on the comedy industry.



“Seriously speaking, it's an unfortunate incident that happened and I'm so disappointed in Will Smith,” said Lekzy DeComic in an interview with GhanaWeb.



“Every joke has a victim so definitely when a joke lands, someone won't be happy. I'm OK if Will finds the joke unpleasant but choosing violence is a no go area.”

His views were no different from colleague stand-up comedian Foster Romanus. “In the first place, what Will did was bad. If you can’t take a joke, I don’t think violence is what you should resort to. It should be the last thing. He could have walked out or addressed it in a different way when he had the opportunity to talk instead of walking on stage to attack the person.”







Lekzy DeComic



Lekzy DeComic who has graced several events and held successfully ‘Too Cute To Be Mute’ comedy events expressed that the incident is an attack on the comedy industry.



“I think gradually comedians are getting gagged. We can't make jokes about anything,” Lekzy said while mentioning that there is nothing wrong with taking an offence to a joke “but don’t resort to physical violence”.



“Make jokes about women, you'll find feminists coming after you, make jokes about religions and you'll be tagged blasphemous, make jokes about politicians and you'll find foot soldiers in your face, make jokes about animals and animal rights organisations coming after your head,” he said in his submission about how comedians are intimidated.

Will Smith has been in the trends after he slapped Chris Rock on the Oscar stage, Sunday. Before the actor won his first-ever Academy Award in the history of the scheme, he assaulted Chris Rock as he took offence to a joke the comedian and presenter told about Jada Pinkett Smith's shaved head.



"Jada I love you, 'G.I. Jane 2,' can't wait to see it,” said Chris Rock amidst laughter from the audience, including Will Smith who later walked to the stage and slapped Chris Rock – an incident that shocked the audience.



“Wow, Will Smith just smacked the s**t out of me,” said Rock.



Will Smith who had returned to his seat retorted, “Keep my wife's name out your f**king mouth.”



Some have argued that Will Smith took offence because his wife, Pinkett Smith, in 2018 opened up about her struggle with alopecia, an autoimmune disorder that leads to hair loss.





Comedian Waris



Although Foster Romanus is unfazed by the incident, The ‘Romanus Incomplete’ organizer told GhanaWeb: “It’s like a caution to you to be careful of what you talk about, how you say it, who you talk about… It doesn't send shivers but I can imagine it happening in Ghana. I’ll say it’s a wake-up call that as a comedian, you can talk about anything but you should still have boundaries."



Unlike Foster Romanus, Comedian Waris exhibited some level of fear in his submission. While stressing that Will Smith has the "right to defend his family", Waris similarly condemned the act saying, "violence is bad".



He continued: "It sends shivers down my spine because we already have people exhibiting one or two or reacting to our jokes sometimes. Now that this has happened, it could pave way for physical violence which is not good."







OB Amponsah

The narrative was same with OB Amponsah who in 2019 suffered verbal attacks from some persons who were unhappy about a joke he shared about Ghana's former president, John Mahama.



He said: "It does send shivers. I believe condoning Will Smith’s behavior sets a bad precedence for people in the audience to start attacking comedians over their jokes. Especially when the jokes don’t sit well with them. I have borne the brunt of such abuse for a joke before and I know how terrible it feels.



"It’s true, Chris Rock was quite insensitive about Jada’s condition. But two wrongs don’t make a right," OB Amponsah told GhanaWeb.



