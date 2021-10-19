How Ghanaians reacted to Funny Face’s second arrest

Ghanaian Comedian and actor, Funny Face

• Social media users have reacted to Funny Face’s arrest

• Funny Face has been arrested for threatening to kill some individuals



• This is the second time Funny Face has been arrested in 2021



Experiencing police arrest two times in a year amidst issues relating to his deranged mental health, Funny Face has become the topic of discussion on social media.



Several individuals on social media have reacted to Funny Face’s arrest following his outburst in which some individuals particularly his baby mama were threatened.



The police arrested the comedian shortly after his live interview with Kofi TV on October 18, 2021. He issued a public apology to Fadda Dickson, Bola Ray, and Emmanuel Adebayor for hurling insults at them in the interview.

According to the police statement issued on social media, Funny Face was arrested for allegedly threatening some individuals via social media.



“The Police have today, Monday, 18th October 2021, at 10:14 pm arrested Benson Nana Yaw Oduro Boateng, popularly known as Funny Face for allegedly threatening certain individuals via some Social Media platforms.



"Due to the history of the suspect, the police shall submit Benson Nana Yaw Oduro Boateng to the court for an order for psychiatric examination, to determine the next line of investigative action,” parts of the statement read.



Social media users have shared their varied opinions on the issue following the release of the statement, coupled with some pictures in which the comedian was seen in handcuffs,



While some have commiserated with the comedian, others have congratulated the police service for a good job done.

Funny Face’s second arrest



On February 8, 2021, Funny Face was arrested by police in Kasoa, Central Region for unlawfully firing a gun.



This was after the comedian engaged in an altercation with a drinking pub owner which resulted in the firing of warning shots at the pub with his pump-action gun.



Read the reactions below:





Deep down I look at Funny face picture and get teary ???? how did life turn about this way?? A young man with soo much love from the street, soo much joy and talent How did this happen God!!



Is he aware?? If he is not aware who is hurting him???? omg life can be craxy sometimes .. — Comedianwaris (@ComedianWaris) October 18, 2021

Bro make dem take care of funny face give we. The way he dey push everyone away I pray they don’t give up on him. It’s crazy. — KALYJAY (@gyaigyimii) October 18, 2021









