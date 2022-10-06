How Ghanaians threw their weight behind Black Sherif upon release of album

Rapper, Black Sherif

Rapper Black Sherif on October 6, 2022, released his much-anticipated maiden album titled 'The Villian I Never Was' and subsequently topped trends across Ghanaian social media platforms.

The 14-track album features his monster hits 'Second Sermon' remix which features Burna Boy, Kwaku The Traveller, and Soja released a few weeks ago ahead of the album.



The new entries include 'The Homeless Song', 'Oil In My Head', '45', 'Prey Da Youngsta', 'Sad Boys Don't Fold', 'Konongo Zongo', 'Wasremwn', 'We Up', 'Toxic Love', 'Don't Forget Me', and 'Oh Paradise'.



Music lovers have already given high ratings to Blacko's project which they believe sums up his life story and struggle in his hometown Konongo, and how he rose from a small community to become a Ghanaian music star.



Already 'Konongo Zongo', the 7th song on the album has earned the love of Twitter users. It is a favourite of many, who have credited the rapper for singing with passion.



Check out some reactions below:





THE VILLAIN I NEVER WAS out now! I can’t speak rn. I’ll continue tomorrow https://t.co/qe45TWY0Ax pic.twitter.com/RR9C9Vg0AY — BLACKO (@blacksherif_) October 6, 2022

We up, can’t pin we down. Them try but still we up. On God I trust no man ????.



“The villain I never was” is a masterpiece. A collection of thoughts from a worried soul who has the highest faith in God. The album is a conscious one and I love it. Victory is near, great job???????? — EFIAODO (@Efiaodo1) October 6, 2022

What’s your favorite song on The Villain I Never Was — Mempeasem President (@AsieduMends) October 6, 2022

45, Sad Boys don’t fold, we up, from Konongo Zongo, that’s some Toxic Love City, I’m a Soja with Oil on my head, Wasteman don’t prey Da Youngsta with the Homeless song.



Blacko???? — CORROSIVE ???????????? (@yawdevil_) October 5, 2022

Sad boys don’t fold ???? — SDK (@sdkdele) October 6, 2022

sad boys don’t fold and some other 2 songs off the album dey make sense but this album de333 we no dey take go grammy’s — tubs (@___teletubby) October 6, 2022

“You know sad boys don’t fold⁰So jigga man never fold⁰I kept my heart cold⁰And I fought like a man bro” herr Blacko, just at the right time???? #TheVillainINeverWas — Boasiako✊???????????? (@menua_yi) October 6, 2022

"Gye hyehye bi na wo y3 fine aa w'adidi, keep your yawa to yourself cos it's only you" - Konongo Zongo ???????????? pic.twitter.com/OaH8rZPjfk — Shadows ???????????????????????????????????????????????????????? (@MidnytShadows) October 6, 2022

Konongo Zongo too will be another banger???????????? — Teflon???????? (@Tef_lon_don) October 6, 2022

The Villain I never Was ???????????? what's your fav song on the album. The support for Blacko ???? is Massive ???????? Go Blacko ???? pic.twitter.com/VowPhp1J8M — Efua_ever (@EfuaEver) October 6, 2022

"THE VILLAIN I NEVER WAS' Black Sherif did this Album Ngl. Like a lot of work went into it.



The tracks on the album have an array of music genres ranging from Afrobeat, Reggae, Hip-hop, and so forth on it which shows how versatile and talented he is.



Great Job BLACKO! My Fav pic.twitter.com/o3EJ3qtdTr — Doftail Dey Worry (@mey3_gyegyefo) October 6, 2022

OPD/BB