How I ended up in American prison for trafficking cocaine - Popular actress Maame Kumiwaa

Popular Ghanaian veteran actress, Naomi Kumiwaa Banaffoe known in the movie industry as Maame Kumiwaa has sadly recounted how she ended up in an American prison.



Maame Kumiwaa in an interview on the Restoration Show hosted by Stacy Amoateng detailed how she was wrongfully jailed for over 12months in America for trafficking cocaine.



According to her, she had no knowledge of how the cocaine ended up in her traveling bag when she was arrested at the airport in America.



Maame Kumiwaa added that she suspected the cocaine substance was put into her bag by 2 Ghanaian men she was traveling with to shoot a movie.

"I was traveling to America to shoot a movie with 2 other boys. They had checked out and were waiting on me from a distance. I was totally ignorant of what was going on and so I was taken to another room where my bag was searched. My bag was ripped apart and a brown parcel was discovered. They ripped the parcel and discovered the content was drugs. I even questioned if that was truly my luggage because I was shocked,” she said.



She added, “The bag was truly mine. I was asked if I was traveling alone and said I was with some gentlemen. I gave out their description but they had bolted already."



Maame Kumiwaa reiterated, she contemplated committing suicide while in prison when the investigation was still ongoing.



After spending over 12months in jail, she was released after it was proven she was innocent.



