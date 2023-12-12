How I fell in love with my husband four days after proposal – Actress

Mary Njoku amd her husband are the owners of ROK TV channel

Popular actress, Mary Njoku Remmy, is celebrating her husband, Jason’s birthday today and took a trip down memory lane.

She has reminisced about how they met in 2011 when he had just turned 30, and how they ended up in love.



According to her, within four days of dating, Jason proposed to her, and they have been happily married ever since.



She wrote: “First day we met. 14th January 2011. He just turned 30. He requested a picture with me. See him standing like a gentleman. Don’t be fooled.”



In another post, she wrote: “We fell in love. Started dating. And in 4 days, he proposed. ‘I am in love with you Mary. And if we cross this month, we will be together forever’ I didn’t know how to respond. 4 days were too early to be thinking of ‘forever’ I guess. But the guy get plans. ‘I was born to make the world’s silkiest moves’ He says. Funny, but believed him," she stated.

She also recounted their tough beginnings adding that, the only thing that kept them going was his ambitions.



"He worked tirelessly and I never saw him fall asleep. Though those days were humbling sha. Mattress on the floor. Mosquito net on the wall, No clean running water, shared kitchen with 5 staff, na so person go tie towel go fetch water, staff go dey drag space with am. He had no car yet (we used mine) but he talked big and worked ‘bigger’. I love Ambitious,” she added.



