How I keep a full-time job in Australia and still act in Kumawood - Sylvia Borga opens up

Mon, 13 Mar 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Kumawood actress, Sylvia Borga, has opened up on how she manages to keep a full-time job in Australia whiles traveling down to Ghana periodically to work in the film industry.

The Kumasi Yonkuo actress, whose real name is Gifty Afia Pokuaa, said in an interview on the Delay Show that having spent her childhood and teenage years in Australia, she has always kept a job in the country after completing the equivalent of High School years back.

She disclosed having previously worked as a receptionist at a law firm and later as a teller at a bank with her High School certificate.

Asked of her current employment status back in Australia, she responded: “I work, I still work. I am with the Department of Education now, I still work.

“I have been working with the Department for almost six years now. I have always worked in Australia, always,” she clarified how she currently commutes between the two countries.

“I take holidays and come and go. I am a client service officer, so I take three months holiday and spend six months over there.

“If you live there for long and you know the system and are very good at your job, they always give you holidays,” she emphasized.

She disclosed that her entry into the Kumawood industry was by chance, detailing how a driver of Miracle Films CEO hit some wares in front of her shop in Adum forcing the CEO to visit her shop to settle the matter.

It was during the interaction that he invited her to a movie set which she reluctantly accepted.

