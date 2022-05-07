How I knew Mr Eazi was ‘the one’ – Temi Otedola

Temi Otedola and Mr Eazi

Nigerian actress, Temi Otedola, has revealed how she knew that her fiancé, Oluwatosin Ajibade, popularly known as Mr Eazi, was the one for her.

Temi, who is also a blogger, is the daughter of Nigerian billionaire, Femi Otedola, and a younger sister to DJ Cuppy and Tolani Otedola.



Speaking at an interview with Beat FM on Friday, Temi talked about her relationship and wedding plans.



According to her, she feels a sense of peace with Mr Eazi; a feeling that she hadn’t experienced with anyone else.



Temi noted that she couldn’t describe how she felt when she was around the singer.



She said, “It’s not something about him. It’s just a feeling; a sense of peace I can’t feel with anyone else.

“It’s feeling like you’ve found your best friend, your person, and your soulmate. I don’t know how to describe it. It’s just like home.”



She also noted that she hasn’t started wedding plans yet but she was already saving pictures of wedding items on her phone.



The actress added, “I feel like before you start planning for the wedding, you can just enjoy being engaged. I just enjoy that. That’s great. I miss my fiancé but it’s all good.”



The singer had set the Internet agog last month when he proposed to Temi.