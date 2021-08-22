How I met Daddy Lumba – Famous backing vocalist makes revelation

For music lovers and fans of Daddy Lumba, there is a striking female voice on most of the highlife legend’s songs that provides a perfect complement to the records. Since age 19, Ateaa Tina has collaborated with Daddy Lumba to release five albums: ‘Mema Afa Wotrim Ne’, ‘Bubra’, ‘Odo Bewu’, ‘Ahenfo Kyiniye’ and ‘Give Peace a Chance’.

Chronicling events that led to her encounter with Daddy Lumba, Ateaa Tina, in an interview with Delay said she met the music legend in Germany through a renowned Holland-based music producer Kweku Mensah who was her manager.



“Kweku Mensah had worked with him for a while. I backed a number of people in Europe. When they were about to record ‘Mema Afa Wotrim Ne’ album, Daddy Lumba informed him that he has no backing vocalist so Kwaku Mensah introduced me to him,” she said.



“Daddy tried me; he was happy about my works. Later, he said he wanted us to do a duet album. We did ‘Bubra’,” Tina added.



She stressed that she still maintains a cordial relationship with Lumba although they have not worked on any project after the 5th album. According to her, she has not been as active in music as she used to because she had to focus on her family.

“Our relationship never ended, it’s our working relationship that has declined,” said the mother of four.



In May, Tina released ‘By Force’, a song that features Okyeame Kwame. She told Delay that having begotten four children, she is now focused on her music career with maximum support from her husband.



Watch the interview below:



