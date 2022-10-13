How I recorded ‘Kuacha’ with Kelvyn Boy, Black Sherif and Darkovibes – Samsney Beats

Samsney with musicians he featured

‘Goldigga’ hitmaker and recording producer, Samsney Beats has disclosed how he did the banging song ‘Kuacha’ which featured Kelvyn Boy, Black Sherif and Darkovibes.

Talking to Amansan Krakye in an exclusive interview, Samsney Beats revealed that he was working on Kelvyn Boy’s Black Star album when the idea came to do Kuacha.



“I was with Kelvyn Boy in Kumasi working on his Black Star album and I told him that I wanted us to start working on a certain project,” he said on the Kastle Entertainment Show.



Samsney Beats also called Savage Mix in the showbiz circles stated that Kuacha was recorded in the year 2020 and the song has so far garnered over 1 million plays on audiomack.



“So he told me to load some beats for him to do something and immediately I played the beats he started getting the Kuacha melodies,” he continued on Cape Coast’s Kastle FM monitored by MyNewsGh.com.

“I told him that’s hard so we ought to record it and that is where we started from and this was recorded somewhere in the year 2020,” he told the host.







