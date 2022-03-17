1
How I slept with my baby daddy in a hospital ward – Ghanaian lady bares it all

157183490 117579993660063 5398706375946513822 N?resize=953%2C600&ssl=1 Yaa Nicky

Thu, 17 Mar 2022 Source: mynewsgh.com

Popular Ghanaian female radio presenter, Yaa Nicky, has confessed to sleeping with her baby daddy inside a hospital facility.

She made this revelation when she spoke to Kumasi-based Angel FM in a revealing interview about her life.

Yaa Nicky said the baby was eight months old and fell ill.

The kid who is her firstborn was admitted to the hospital so she had to automatically make the hospital her home.

She disclosed that upon one visit by her baby daddy who she had ended the relationship with she could not control herself and had to sleep with the young man at the ward which was a private one.

Yaa Nicky indicated that although a nurse saw her in the act, she pleaded with the nurse to stay out of the ward while she enjoy sex with her baby daddy while her child was sleeping.

Yaa Nicky disclosed this when she was asked to narrate some of the crazy things she has done in her adult life.

