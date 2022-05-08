How I was transported with 20 cows to Accra to start a new life – Sherifa Gunu

Sherifa Gunu

Ghanaian musician, Sherifa Gunu has given a sad account of how she had to be transported together with 20 cows amidst being beaten by rain from her hometown in Savelugu to Accra in order to start a new life.

The musician revealed on the Northern Achiever on Motion TV monitored by MyNewsGh.com that she has to take this risk because her father was unable to raise resources from his brother to pay her Senior Secondary School (SSS) fees at the time.



“There came a time my father was looking for GHc80 to pay my school fees and never got that amount. He tried sourcing it from his brother who was a bit financially sound but he declined to support him. I saw my father returning and looking distraught with tears filled in his eyes. It was from there I resolved to relocate from Savelugu because there was no need I have talent but my family is broke. I became frustrated and needed to help my father," she revealed.

“I approached my uncle who usually transported cows to the south to help me leave Savelugu with a promise not to tell my father about it. He agreed and I gave a polythene bag containing my belongings to a friend Bintu to wait at the station for me to join. Finally, I managed to sneak out of the house and boarded the truck with 20 cows. It took us two days on the trip before we finally arrived at Kumasi. The cows kicked at me, defecated, and were also beaten by the rain. It is something I will never forget," she recounted.