How Kwabena Kwabena reacted to Ahuofe Patricia’s mother’s death

Ghanaian highlife singer, Kwabena Kwabena, has reacted to the death of the mother of Priscilla Opoku-Agyemang, popularly known as Ahuofe Patri.

He extended his condolence to the actress’ family, adding that, he is yet to personally reach out to her.



Kwabena Kwabena made these statements on Neat FM, where he claimed to have heard the news just the previous night.



‘My condolence to the family. I have not reached out but I will, I heard about it last night. Of course, I will reach out and send my condolence,” he stated.



Earlier on Monday, January 30, 2023, Ahuofe Patricia took to her Instagram page to announce the death of her mother, Susana Opoku.



“I know you are resting, but I feel so lonely,” she wrote.

Although the actress shared little details about the unfortunate incident, it generated commiseration messages from scores of celebrities.



Ahoufe Patricia’s screen boyfriend, Kalybos, also commiserated with her;



“She will forever be in our hearts. Rest well, sister Akos.”



Ahuofe Patricia and Kwabena Kwabena’s rumored love affair



There have been widespread rumours of Kwabena Kwabena and Ahoufe Patricia’s secret love affair in recent times.

The likes of Afia Schwarzenegger and Kontihene once alleged that Kwabena Kwabena introduced Ahuofe Patricia to drugs and camped her at an undisclosed area in Kokrobite.



Afia Schwarzenegger claimed that the actress’ family wasn’t in support of her relationship with Kwabena Kwabena.



Interestingly the two have denied any of such allegations.



In a recent discussion on United Showbiz, Ahuofe Patricia refuted the rumours.



“I don’t even know him like that. The whole thing was a surprise to me and everybody. It was news to me too because I don’t know where all that came from. They were all created in people’s minds. People were doing so much detective work. He is someone I know. I’d say I know him just as I know Wendy Shay. I have met him too, just as I have met you, Abeiku. We are all in the entertainment industry,” She told Abeiku Santana.

Kwabena Kwabena also stated in an interview with Delay that he had never even shared a residence with Ahuofe Patricia.





