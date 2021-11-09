How Lekzy Decomic dazzled audience of his ‘Too Cute To Be Mute’ show

Lekzy Decomic performing to his audience

Lekzy Decomic’s decision to begin his much-anticipated act with a performance of an acoustic version of his favorite Kwabena Kwabena song aroused curiosity as he is not known to be a musician nor an instrumentalist, only to humorously burst the bubbles of the audience.

Like a frustrated artiste, he dropped the guitar, stood up in vexation, emitted words of disappointment and grabbed the microphone – an act that evoked boisterous merriment, setting the tone for what was later described by the audience as a hilarious night.



Looking very casual, Lekzy Decomic got all eyes fixated on him because of his ability to deliver witty jokes. The audience loved his scintillating wit and although some felt uncomfortable with a part of his script which touched on flatulence and the discomfort associated with diarrhoea, they could not hold their laughter as the comedian made fun out of their reactions.



Lekzy Decomic’s script featured a wide range of issues the audience identified with. It included sex, ethnicity, the standard of living, arts and entertainment.



Prior to his performance, some comedians warmed the audience up with their craft. Among them were Teekay, Oh Joe, Jerry Ashinyo, Kojo PJ and Dwomoh.



The event, emceed by MC Berima, had Kwaku Darlington of ‘Sika Aba Fie’ fame as a surprise act.

Aside from the hundreds of patrons who thronged the Snap Cinema, Accra, on November 6, 2021, to witness the show, some personalities in the comedy industry graced the occasion. Notable among them were DKB, Clemento Suarez, Lawyer Nti and Ob Amponsah.















